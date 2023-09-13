Reject Uzodinma’s Palliative, It Is A Greek Gift – PDP Warns Imo Residents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council in Imo State has urged residents of the state to turn down the alleged ‘Operation Show Your PVC’ for Palliative.

The PDP claimed that the move was a plot by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) forcefully.

The opposition party gave this admonition on Wednesday in a statement made available to Naija News by Ikenna Onuoha, the Director, Media and Publicity Imo PDP (Sam-Jones) Governorship Campaign Council in Owerri, Imo State.

The party urged Imo residents to remain vigilant, maintaining that the governor is struggling to gain access to their PVCs and enable his government to rig the November 11 governorship election.

The party described the exercise as a Greek gift to expose their private identification Numbers to scavengers.

PDP statement reads in part, “So far, Uzodinma is said to have released the remaining palliatives to Sole Administrators, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other appointees of his government with stern directive to distribute same to only those with Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) who should be APC members.

“What this means is that Imo citizens who are members of other political parties like Labour Party, APGA, SDP, NNPP, PDP and others cannot partake.

“This development is not only worrisome, criminal, and wicked, which is at variance with the Federal Government’s sharing template, but an indication that Uzodinma’s administration is too petty and vindictive to have leveraged on the free-will gift to frustrate Imo people.

“While we advise Imo people to reject this Greek gift aimed at exposing their private identification Numbers to scavengers or to exchange their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) with two and half cups of rice from Uzodinma, Imo people are to remain alert that why Uzodinma is struggling to have access to their PVCs is to enable his government rig the November 11 Governorship election, after it appears to him that the people have abandoned him.”