Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 13th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 12th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N924 and sell at N927 on Tuesday, 12th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N924 Selling Rate N927

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has unveiled an application that can enable Nigerians to report electricity cuts to distribution companies (DisCos).

Naija News gathered that the new app, which is named the Power Outage Reporting System, enables electricity consumers to lay complaints of power disruption to their respective distribution companies under the supervision of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The commission disclosed that the app, which was tested using the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, at the launch of the new app on Monday in Abuja, said the app was also to enable the commission to identify the distribution companies that are ignoring the complaints of their customers.