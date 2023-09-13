Do Not Use Ongoing Probe To Witch-hunt Ikpeazu – Former Commissioner Warns Alex Otti

A former Commissioner for Information in Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu, has advised Governor Alex Otti against using the panel set up to recover government assets and funds to witch-hunt his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

He berated the governor for restricting the panel to Ikpeazu’s administration alone.

Okiyi, a commissioner during Ikpeazu’s administration, insisted it was wrong to restrict the Abia State Probe Panel on recovery of government funds and properties to the 2015-2023 probe period.

He argued that the administration that came before Ikpeazu should also be probed.

Okiyi stated this while reviewing the 100 days in office of the Otti administration on Flo 94.9 FM, Umuahia.

The former commissioner lamented it was wrong for the new administration not to recognize Ikpeazu’s achievements, adding that leadership is a continuum.

He further claimed that Otti’s 100 days have not given Abians much results in performance when compared with his campaign promises.

He further alleged that Abia State Executive Council meetings were being held at Otti’s private residence in Isiala Ngwa rather than the Government House in Umuahia.

According to the former commissioner, the governor should relocate to the Government House or host Executive Council meetings in the complex rather than taking important state decisions in his country home.