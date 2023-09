I Will Fish You Out If You Come For My Family – Reminisce Sends Out Warning

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce, has warned social media trolls against chasing clout with his family.

The Alaga Ibile crooner warned trolls to desist from involving his family in their clouts, maintaining that he would fish out those who commit such acts regardless of any uproar online against his action.

Reminisce gave the warning via his verified X handle on Monday.

He wrote, “All fun and games, but no use my family find ‘banger tweet’ I will fish you out and believe me… hashtags won’t help! Mo ma wo inu e Jade bi Idun ni! Ti a ban sunkun…..”

We Are All Under Afrobeats – Rema

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema has told his colleagues that irrespective of their music styles, they will all still come together under the Afrobeats umbrella for award shows.

Rema stated this while receiving his award for Best Male Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Headies Awards in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday.

The Afrobeats superstar noted that he came to the award night to show his support for the institution that helped in pushing his success story.

Rema said, “I must say it is very important that I should let everyone know that I’m not here because of the awards. I’m here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I said institutions, I mean the bodies that support you to be able to achieve these major successes; the media houses, award organisers, you know.

“We are in a very sensitive period if we don’t give our attention to our institutions, we will miss this chance that we have. And we will never have this chance again.

“Be it afrorave, afro this, afro that, last last, we go jam for afrobeats award. So, this is our chance. We [afrobeats artists] are not the first to do it. Reggae has done it before.”