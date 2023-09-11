Actor Stan Nze, Wife Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary With Video Of Baby Bump

Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze and his wife Blessing have announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family.

Naija News reports that the two, who are also celebrating their second-year wedding anniversary, took the opportunity to announce their pregnancy.

Blessing Nze took to Instagram to share a video of her baby bump with her husband during a baby photo shoot.

Nze captioned the video: “2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives I don’t know what we did right to deserve this kind of love.

“We are grateful to Jesus. Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase- our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us. Happy 2nd anniversary to us.”

‘You Are Very Special’ – Nollywood Actor Stan Nze Celebrates His Ex-Girlfriend

Meanwhile, barely a month ago, the Nollywood actor, celebrated his ex-girlfriend, Lady Global, saying she is a very special person.

This was as he celebrated his Joy Steve on her birthday, today.

On his Instagram page, the 33-year-old actor, who is happily married, further prayed for his ex-girlfriend, saying that her new age will bring ‘peace that passes all understanding.

In his emotional message to the celebrant, the actor wrote: “A very happy birthday to my ex-girlfriend @joyegosteve aka Lady Global. You are a very special person, and I pray that on this your special day, God gives you peace that passes all understanding. Shine.”