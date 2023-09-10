SERAP: ‘Provide Details Of How You Spent The N2 Billion Palliatives Or Face Legal Action’ – State Governors Gets Stern Warning

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given a 7-day ultimatum to the 36 state governors in the country to share details on the spending of N2 billion palliative.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Government recently disbursed N2 billion out of the N5 billion palliative package to each state of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT), to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking on the subsidy distribution, SERAP urged the governors to disclose details on the spending of the N2 billion, including the names of beneficiaries and details of the reliefs so far provided with the money.

The organisation insisted that Nigerians have the right to know how their states are spending the petrol subsidy relief funds.

The group stated this via an open letter dated September 9, 2023, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The organisation insisted that the transparency and accountability of the state governments would help to reduce the risk of corruption, mismanagement, diversion, or opportunism.

SERAP warned that if nothing is done within seven days, it shall take legal action to compel the governors to comply with its request.

The letter reads in part, “It is in the public interest to publish the details on the spending of the N2 billion palliative and any subsequent disbursement of funds to your government.”

“The oversight afforded by public access to the details of the spending of the N2 billion palliative and any subsequent disbursement would serve as an important check on the activities of your state and help to prevent abuses of the public trust.

“The constitutional principle of democracy also provides a foundation for Nigerians’ right to know details on the spending of the N2 billion fuel subsidy palliative. Citizens’ right to know promotes openness, transparency, and accountability that is in turn crucial for the country’s democratic order.

“The Freedom of Information Act, Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights guarantee to everyone the right to information, including about how the N2 billion fuel subsidy relief funds are spent.

“By the combined reading of the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria, the Freedom of Information Act 2011, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, applicable throughout Nigeria, there are transparency obligations imposed on your state to publish details of spending of the N2 billion fuel subsidy palliative.

“The Nigerian Constitution, Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s anti-corruption and human rights obligations rest on the principle that citizens should have access to information regarding their government’s activities.”

“Your state cannot hide under the excuse that the Freedom of Information Act is not applicable to your state to refuse to provide the details being sought, as your state also has clear legal obligations to provide the information as prescribed by the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and. Enforcement) Act.”