Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 10th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N920 and sell at N925 on Saturday, 9th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N920 Selling Rate N925

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Indications are that there might be a looming crisis in the oil industry as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has kicked against Oando’s agreement with ENI for the acquisition of its shares of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC).

According to the national oil company, it is not sure of the transaction because it is in the dark about the said acquisition of the NAOC shares.

The company has therefore written the management of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited to ascertain the authenticity of the deal.

The reaction of the NNPCL follows the news of Oando’s acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC) on Monday, Naija News reports.