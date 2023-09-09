Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 9th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N924 and sell at N927 on Friday, 8th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is faced with a series of challenges in its effort to return the country to one of the top crude oil-producing nations in the world.

As they are battling crude oil theft in the oil-rich Niger Delta, other factors continue to contribute to the steady decline in crude oil output in the country.

In July this year alone, the NNPCL discovered 162 illegal pipeline connections and illegal refineries in the Niger Delta, mostly in Bayelsa state.

Recently, the federal government-owned oil firm destroyed 93 illegal pipeline connections and 69 illegal refineries uncovered in Aboa and Gbokoda From 15 to 21 July 2023.

A statement from the NNPCL read, “War on crude oil theft: 93 illegal pipeline connections discovered and 69 illegal refineries destroyed in the Niger Delta in the past week”.