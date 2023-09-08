Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 8th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 7th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N922 and sell at N927 on Thursday, 7th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N922 Selling Rate N927

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria has raked in N3.48 trillion as Revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax, CIT, in the first half of 2023 (H1’23).

Naija News reports that the figure reflects a 17 per cent increase Year-on-Year (YoY) from N2.97trillion in the corresponding period of 2022, H1’22.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS), VAT revenue stood at N1.49 trillion in H1’23 rising Yo Y by 25 per cent from N1.19 trillion in H1’22.

The NBS, in its newly released report on Monday, revealed that CIT also increased YoY by 11.7 per cent to N1.99 trillion in H1’23 from N1.78 trillion in H1’22.