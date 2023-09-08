Ex-Lawmaker, Daramola Reacts To Missing FUOYE Student Murder

A former House of Representatives member, Hon Bimbo Daramola, has reacted to the recent killing of a female undergraduate student at Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Naija News reported earlier that one Miss Atanda Modupe Deborah, who had gone missing was found dead Oye Ekiti.

The deceased was last seen in front of the pharmacy twin hall inside FUOYE on the 4th of September 2023. Deborah was said to have gone out to read but was declared missing afterwards before her lifeless body was later found at Oye Ekiti with injuries on her body.

Reacting to the disturbing incident in a condolence message, Daramola, consoled the management of the university and charged the police to do all to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) also commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased, praying that God Almighty would give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The former legislator also prayed that “may the killers be haunted by the spirit of the innocent girl.”

“I commiserate with the Family, Friends, Vice Chancellor, and the Entire Management of FUOYE on the unfortunate murder of Miss Deborah Atanda, the 100-level student killed by yet-to-be-identified persons.

“May Almighty God console us all and avail us the fortitude to bear this sunset at noon. May the killers be haunted by the spirit of the innocent girl, while urging the police to do all to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Daramola’s condolence message reads.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command, on Thursday said it arrested 10 suspects in connection to the death of a Miss Modupe Deborah.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, confirmed the arrest in a statement released via the command’s handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Sunday noted that the late 200-level nursing student of the institution was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023.

The PRO stated that Deborah’s body was found in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall.

“This is to inform the general public that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of one Atanda Modupe Deborah, a 200-level nursing student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023 but found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall,” Sunday said.

He promised that the police would ensure the perpetrators of the crime face the full wrath of the law, Naija News report.