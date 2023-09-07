Reactions As Missing Nursing Student Is Found Dead

The death of missing 100 level student of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti, FUOYE, Atanda Modupe Deborah, found with her eye plucked out has sparked outrage on social media.

It was gathered that Deborah, a student of Nursing Department, stream A, Faculty of Basic Medical Science, went missing after she had gone to study in a class on Monday night, September 4, 2023.

Her roommates had declared her missing when she did not return to her room.

After an intense search, she was found buried in a shallow grave behind her faculty on Wednesday 6 September, 2023 with eyes reportedly plucked out.

Reacting to this incident in a statement on Wednesday evening, the Registrar of the University, Mufutau Ibrahim, ordered all students to vacate the campuses.

The university management stated further that armed security personnel have been quickly deployed for patrol, surveillance and security purposes, and that several arrests have been made.

“The University Management has received a report on the case of Ms Modupe Deborah Atanda who was reported missing as at Wednesday, 6th September 2023; and Management is saddened at the current turn of events,” the statement read.

“It is pertinent to promptly inform the entire University community that immediate steps have been taken in this regard, as all National Security Personnel have been drafted to handle the situation. As a matter of fact, several arrests have been made of suspects.

“To this end, all students (Stream A and any other full-time student still on any of the University’s campuses) are hereby directed to vacate the premises with immediate effect to ensure a proper, holistic and unimpeded thorough investigation, please

“It is worthy of note that armed security personnel have been quickly deployed for patrol, surveillance and security purposes.

“Rest assured that all steps would be taken by the University to fish out any and all culpable persons; and they shall face the full and unmitigated consequences of their action(s)

“A new resumption date for all students would be conveyed accordingly. We sincerely regret any inconveniences these may have.”

The incident sparked outrage amongst concerned citizens across Nigeria who took to social media to express their outrage and demand swift action from the authorities.

Many believe that since this devastating incident occurred within the confines of the university, it raises significant questions about the safety and security of students on campus.

How Nigerians React