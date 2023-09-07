Photo Of Tinubu With Nigerian Billionaire, Okoya, Wife In India Sparks Reactions

Shade, the wife of Nigerian billionaire, Rasaq Okoya, caused an exciting bubble on her social media page after sharing photos from her trip with her husband and members of the Nigerian private sector who accompanied President Bola Tinubu to India.

Naija News reports that the business magnate and the likes of Tony Elumelu, Aliko Dangote, Emeka Offor, Femi Otedola, and Folorunso Alakija among others accompanied the Nigerian president to India to attract investors to the country.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Shade shared photos from the presidential round table and conference held in New Delhi, India with her husband and others in attendance.

he also made public a letter from the Nigerian government to India requesting entry visas for private sector leaders.

She captioned her post, “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and foremost industrialist and Chairman Eleganza Group of companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON. and his wife and Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Okoya MON. as members of the Nigerian Private sector at the Presidential Round Table and Conference in New Delhi, India on the 6th of September 2023.”

Friends and fans of the enterprenuer took to the comment section of the hail her and pray for the sucess of the Tinubu’s administration.

