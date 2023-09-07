Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 7th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N920 and sell at N925 on Wednesday, 6th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N920 Selling Rate N925

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has announced that Nigeria’s earnings from the solid minerals sector between 2007 and 2021, a period of 15 years, was N814.6bn.

NEITI made this public in its latest 2021 industry report on the solid minerals sector, which was unveiled to stakeholders and lawmakers in Abuja on Monday.

In the report, the agency also stated that Nigeria N193.6bn from the solid minerals sector in 2021. The figure shows an increase of N60.32bn or 51.89 percent growth when compared to the 2020 revenue flows of N116.82bn.

“This positive trend reflects a continuation of the upward positive trajectory observed in the sector over the past five years.

“This contribution, though a significant increase over past years, is still abysmal considering the potentials of the sector to the Nigerian economy,” NEITI observed in its report.