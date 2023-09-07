Lawyer Questions Presidential Tribunal Particular Ruling Against Obi, Atiku

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has questioned a particular ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar

Naija News had earlier reported that the presidential tribunal on Wednesday struck out the petition filed against President Bola Tinubu.

The tribunal in its ruling affirmed the victory of President Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Effiong in his reaction questioned the presidential tribunal ruling on the transmission of election results from polling units to IREV.

The presidential tribunal ruled on Wednesday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not bound to electronically transmit results to the IREV.

Effiong in a post on X wrote, “If INEC is not bound to electronically transmit election results to the IREV, how then will results be transferred directly from the polling unit as mandated by the Electoral Act?

“Can results be transferred manually directly from the polling unit?

“Note that delivery of physical copies of Form EC8A to the collation centre together with agents of political parties and security agencies is a separate requirement.”