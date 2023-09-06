Shettima Meets RMAFC Delegation In Aso Rock [Photos]

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, received a delegation of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in his office in Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Addressing the delegation of the Commission led by the Chairman, Mohammed Shehu, the vice president, assured the officials of the Bola Tinubu government’s support and cooperation in order to make it more proactive and responsive to its mandate.

While underscoring the importance of the Commission to the polity, Shettima said the work of the Commission transcends all tiers of government, especially as it relates to its crucial task of assisting the government to generate adequate revenue to deliver democratic dividends across the federation.

He noted that the Federal Government under President Tinubu would address some of the challenges facing the Commission, noting that some of the solutions might require input from the subnational to the federal and the legislative to the judiciary.

The Vice President stated further that since the Commission is a constitutional body, any amendment to its mandate must pass through the National Assembly so that it can perform its constitutional functions without difficulties.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Chairman informed the Vice President on the activities and achievements of the Commission, especially in the area of revenue generation and the efforts put in place towards addressing some of the challenges facing the Commission.

He, however, disclosed the Commission needs the support of the Federal Government in its bid to find solutions to some of the challenges, in order for it to deliver on its mandate effectively.

In the delegation were some Commissioners, which included Kabir Muhammad Masih, Hon. Maagbe Samuel Adaa, Fari Adebayo, Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley, Sen. Ayogu Eze and Ahmed Yusuf.

Naija News reports that the Commission is an agency of government that oversees the revenues accruing to and disbursement of such funds from the Federal Account. The body also assures that there is conformity and equity in the nation’s revenue allocation formulae.

See more photos below.