Peter Obi vs Tinubu: Presidential Tribunal Rules On Scoring 25% In FCT To Win Election

Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has ruled that the FCT does not enjoy special privileges ahead of other states.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Justice Haruna Tsammani, who took over to deliver judgment on the substantive petition filed by Obi and LP on Wednesday.

According to Justice Tsammani, the FCT is not more important than other states in the country.

Recall Peter Obi of the Labour Party had scored more than 25% of the votes cast in the FCT during the 2023 presidential election.

Arguments and counter arguments by the public, especially legal experts, about Section 134 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), which stipulates that a presidential candidate must attain or score a majority of votes cast in a presidential election, where two or more candidates are involved, and at least 25% in two-third of the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria to meet the constitutional requirement to be declared as duly elected as President of Nigeria.