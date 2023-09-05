Court Adjourns Hearing Of Isese Devotee In Kwara, Remands Him Till September 11

An Upper Area Court in Kwara State has adjourned the hearing of a preliminary objection application filed by an Isese (traditional religion) practitioner and activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, aka Tani Olorun.

Naija News recalls that the Police had arrested and detained three Isese adherents, Adegbola Abdulazeez, aka Tani Olorun; Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha, aka lya Osun; and Chief Ademola Olawoore, aka Baba Tede.

The three Isese adherents were remanded in a correctional facility in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly insulting prominent Muslim clerics of the state.

They were arrested and remanded for allegedly planning to start a war in Ilorin city, the Kwara State capital, by “inviting other traditional and idol worshippers to assemble in Ilorin on the 20th of August, 2023.”

However, at Monday’s hearing, one of Tani Olorun’s lawyer, Demola Solesi, said the preliminary objection was to challenge the jurisdiction of the court.

He told SaharaReporters, “The business before the court was a preliminary objection to the jurisdiction of the court. We are not filing the bail application yet because it will amount to admitting that the court has jurisdiction over the case.”

According to the platform, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and some security agencies were seen hovering around the court in the morning to beef up security ahead of the hearing.

It was learned that no fewer than six police vehicles and armed personnel were stationed around the court.