Pakistan: All Crew Members Die As Navy Helicopter Crashes In Gwadar

All crew members reportedly died when a Navy Helicopter crashed in Gwadar, Pakistan, on Monday.

Naija News learnt that the Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed today while flying during a routine training flight in the coastal town in southwestern Baluchistan province.

The Navy was said to have confirmed in a statement that a technical problem caused the crash. However, the Navy provided no further details, saying an investigation into the crash has been launched.

AP reports that a video clip of the crash at its reach shows the helicopter turning while apparently trying to regain control and then breaking apart and plunging to the ground.

It was gathered that crashes during training missions are fairly common in Pakistan.

Authorities rarely release details of military training crashes and investigation reports are also not made public.

In September 2022, an army helicopter crashed during an overnight mission in Baluchistan, killing all six military personnel on board.

Barely a month ago, an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Niger State.

Naija News reports that the aircraft took off from Kaduna en route to Minna, the Niger state capital when the incident occurred.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement, said the aircraft crashed in a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

The statement read, “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, August 14, 2023, at about 1.1.00 pm Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.”