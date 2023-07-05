Photo Of Man Who Disappeared With N55 Million Benz During Test-Drive In Abuja Emerges

The photo of a suspect who allegedly absconded with a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 has surfaced after he was declared wanted by the FCT police command.

It would be recalled that a car dealer identified simply as Manga, had filed a complaint alleging that one Henry, who claims he resides in Gwarinpa, vanished with one of his cars.

Manga’s friend who also deals in cars, took the Benz worth N55m and with a mileage of 19000 to Henry for a test drive.

Few minutes into the test-drive, Manga’s friend excused himself to withdraw money from a point of sale (PoS) operator. It was at this point that Henry disappeared with the car.

However, in a new report, the stolen Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV was found in Delta State.

The stolen car was recovered nearly 4 days after the suspect absconded with it during a test drive.

While announcing the recovery of the stolen car, Daggash Autos, posted a photo of the alleged thief and a video of the car on its official Twitter handle : “Alhamdulillah its OFFICIAL‼️ The Stolen Car (MERCEDES BENZ GLB-250, 2021 MODEL) Was found today 4th july, 2023 in NIGER DELTA (ASABA)!”

The SUV was found in Asaba but the thief is still on the run.