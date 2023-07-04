Billionaire Daughter, Hauwa Indimi Reveals How Much She Bought Basket Of Tomatoes

Billionaire daughter, Hauwa Indimi has taken to her social media to lament about the rising cost of foodstuff in the country.

Naija News reports that the cosmetologist via her Instagram on Tuesday shared a photo of a small basket of tomatoes, revealing it was purchased for N8,000 in Abuja.

According to Hauwa, she is ‘still not over it yet’.

In her words, she said: “I sent my people to the market and as of Monday, this is N8k tomatoes. Still not over it.”

Due to the high price of tomatoes, it has been gathered that some housewives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in a recent chat with newsmen said that they have stopped using tomatoes for stew and other sauces over the rise in cost.

Moreso, some residents disclosed that they have resorted to using garden eggplants and carrots to make stew. They said garden egg, called ‘ganyen gauta’ in Hausa; ‘igba’ in Yoruba; and ‘anyara’ in Igbo, could blend very well with rice in the same manner as tomatoes.

Others said they were exploring pumpkin, pawpaw or traditional soups like white soup and palm fruit soup popularly called banga in place of tomato stew.