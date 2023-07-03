PEPC: Atiku’s Aide, Bwala Mocks INEC For Failing To Provide Witnesses After 10 Days Break

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has mocked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to open its defence.

Naija News recalls that the electoral commission, on Monday, failed to open its defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal after 10 days breaks.

The Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, had resumed its proceedings to enable INEC call its first witness to justify its declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the bonafide winner of the 2023 presidential elections held on February 25.

However, when the case was called up for hearing, INEC, through its team of lawyers led by Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, told the court that its witness was not available.

Though the Commission expressed its determination to produce three witnesses to defend the outcome of the disputed presidential poll, it, however, told the court that the first person it wanted to put in the box as a witness was involved in a domestic issue.

Reacting to the development, Bwala tweeted, “INEC failed to open its defence after 10 days break; reason? Because witnesses failed to show up. #Vuvuzela #hakunamatata”