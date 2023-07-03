JUST IN : Four-Storey Building Collapses Leaving Many Trapped In Abuja

A four-storey building still under construction in Dape, Lifecamp, Abuja has reportedly collapsed leaving many trapped under the rubble.

The incident, according to the Punch happened on Monday at about 4 pm at a construction site in the swampy Dape area near the Berger Clinic.

According to reports, no fewer than 20 persons are currently trapped in the four-storey building that had an underground facility.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Federal Capital Territory Fire Service are currently at the site to rescue victims.

The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH said rescue operations were still ongoing and could not yet confirm any casualties from the incident.