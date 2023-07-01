Will Visitors Not Also Disturb You In London? – Atiku’s Aide Mocks Buhari

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, has berated former president Muhammadu Buhari over his relocation to London.

Recall that on Thursday Garba Shehu, ex-media aide to Buhari, said that the former president left his hometown in Daura, Katsina State for London due to the nature of visitors trooping to see him.

He said Buhari was not accorded the kind of quiet time he wanted in Daura; hence, he left for London.

Shehu said, “He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself, but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”

Reacting via Twitter, Bwala wondered if the former president would be able to avoid visitors while in London.

He wrote, “JAPA, JAPATOLOGY SYNDROME. He said he JAPA to London from Daura because visitors won’t let him rest; as if visitors don’t visit him in London. You simply wasted 8 years given to you to change your country.

“And some lazy ass legislators want to legislate stopping Nigerians from japa to find where they too can rest without visitors disturbing them. #japatology.”