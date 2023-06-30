My Former Husband Drove Me To Drugs Abuse – Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has disclosed that she indulged in illicit drugs to escape from her estranged husband abuse.

She stated that she got married at the tender age of 22 and suffered brutal domestic violence from her former partner.

The mother of one shared her story during a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The thespian disclosed that the violence was so bad, she almost lost her life.

She said she was terrified of her ex-husband.

Etinosa said, “It [the demostic violence] got to a point where I was on drugs. Whenever he [my ex-husband] is coming home, normally as a woman you should be happy that your husband is coming home but I would just starched up and doped up so that no matter what he says, no matter what he’s doing, I’m just looking at him. Just so that there would be peace.”

The Nollywood star explained that eventually left the marriage after her ceaseless praying and fasting didn’t change her husband.

She said, “I was green, I no know anything. I was a mumu. I was 22 when I got married. My ex-husband told me that ‘I’m not your friend, I’m your lord.”