I Was Planning To Remain A Virgin Till I Meet My Husband – BBTitans’ Khosi

Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality show winner, Makhosazane Twala, aka Khosi, has stated that she was a devout Christian when she was a teenager.

The reality TV star said she was a virgin as a teenager and did not involve herself in any social vices.

Khosi said this during a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels.

According to Khosi, her plan was to keep her virginity till marriage, however, when she turned 22, she decided otherwise.

She said, “Believing in the Higher Power has always been a big thing in my life. Just that at some points it was stronger than others.

“I got baptised when I was 18. Between 18 to 21, I was such as strong believer. I didn’t smoke, I didn’t drink. I was a virgin waiting for my husband [laughs]. And then at 22, I was like, what?!”

The 25-year-old South African journalist added: “I have always been a religious person. Back then, I didn’t have much but life was like, this got better. But funny enough, I was beginning to be unhappy. I don’t know how to explain it. So, when I was in tertiary [institution], I didn’t have a lot. But I was determined. The only thing I had was that I’m gonna get my education then I’m gonna strive.

I” think the downfall was the fact that I got my education [graduated] and I still didn’t have a paying job.”