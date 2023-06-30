Details Of Shettima’s Meeting With Sultan Of Sultan Emerge

The details of the meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Sultan of Sokoto State, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, have emerged.

Naija News earlier reported Shettima, a former Governor of Benue State, paid a Sallah homage to the Sultan at his palace in Sokoto metropolis on Friday.

Speaking during the visit, Shettima restated the high regard and respect of President Bola Tinubu-led administration to the traditional institution and leaders across the country.

The vice president said the special visit was directed by the president to convey his Sallah greeting and best wishes to the Sultan.

He said: “Your Eminence, we are here to seek your blessing and greet you as loyal subjects to the traditional institution.

“We will continue to respect our tradition leaders, we are always loyal and our respect to the institurion is unshakable.”

The vice president also urged Governor Ahmad Aliyu not to allow any misunderstanding between him and the former Governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, adding that he should have respect for the Sultan.

He added: “I have counselled the governor not to allow misunderstanding between him and our leader, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as well as always regard and respect the sultan.

“This is in the best interest of running an administration that is more acceptable to the people.”

Speaking further, Shettima said there was a need for the Northern leaders to continue to embrace peace with one another toward facing the region’s lot of challenges.

“We are all aware of the numerous challenges in our region, ranging from insecurity and poverty, among many others.

“Therefore, we should embrace one another, join hands together in addressing our challenges for the best of the people, the region and the country in general,” he added.

The Sultan appreciated the president and Shettima for the visit while assuring them of the Sultanate Council’s commitment to support the administration to succeed.

He said the visit was a homecoming, adding that it is highly encouraging the institution’s struggle toward providing the best for society.”