OPM’s Apostle Chibuzor Hospitalised

The founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is currently sick and has been admitted to the hospital.

The clergyman who refused to disclose the cause of his ailment took to his Facebook page on Thursday to share a picture of himself in the hospital.

The post, captioned, “Please put me in your prayers,” grabbed the attention of many followers, who stormed the comment section to pray for the preacher.

The apostle, renowned for his philanthropic works, has been in the news recently over his reported move to abandon some of his beneficiaries, including those on scholarships abroad.

We Have Been Struggling – Late Deborah Samuel’s Family Narrates Ordeal With Apostle Chibuzor

Meanwhile, the family of the late Deborah Samuel has cried out over their current ordeal with Apostle Chibuzor

Naija News recalls that on May 12, 2022, Deborah, a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, was killed by Islamic extremists over blasphemy allegations against Prophet Mohammed.

Apostle Chibuzor intervened and relocated late Deborah’s Dad, mum, and siblings to Port Harcourt to start a new life.

However, Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) recently visited Deborah’s family and they opened up about their current struggle.

Contrary to claims that they were offered a free apartment, Deborah’s parents said the reverse is the case as the landlord has informed them about the next payment or quit the house.

Late Deborah’s father, Emmanuel also revealed he was given a fairly used vehicle which he was using for taxi services before it developed faults and packed up.

He said, “From time to time, the OPM leader used to call to check on us. He paid the rent. Right now, the rent for this apartment has expired. The landlord has told us to renew the rent or leave.

“All the appliances and the equipment in this apartment belong to OPM, we don’t own it. The first time OPM brought us to Port Harcourt they brought food items to us. After that first time, we have been struggling on our own.

“OPM got me a car. It was a Toyota Corolla, but it wasn’t new. It was a fairly used vehicle and the car has developed some faults. I was using it as a taxi before but it has some challenges and I have parked it.

“Right from the day OPM gave me this car, the car has been developing faults. On the first day I tried to take my children to school the car broke down on its way back. We towed the car back.”

Also speaking, the late Deborah’s mother, Alheri, recalled some of the experiences they had in Niger State with some Christians but not the same with members of OPM.

She said, “I really wanted to return to Niger State because there is no support here. It isn’t about money, no member of OPM comes here to pay us a visit. Since we’ve been in Port Harcourt, none of OPM’s members cared enough to visit us here. While we were in Niger we were surrounded by loved ones and Christians from different churches.

“We just leave everything in the hands of God. I thank everyone who has tried to help us.”