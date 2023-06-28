Dagrin’s Brother Addresses Claims Of Pocketing Late Singer’s Royalties

Indigenous Nigerian artist, Olanipekun Olatubosun, popularly known as Trod, has addressed claims of siphoning the royalties linked to the songs of late rapper, Dagrin.

Naija News recalls that Dagrin’s mother had recently asked for financial aid from Nigerians.

In a viral video, the aged woman disclosed that she now sells on the street to make a living.

Reacting to the trending video, Nigerians called out Trod, who is a step-brother to the late rapper, and accused him of profiting from Dagrin’s song proceeds while his family struggled.

Responding to the allegation on his official Twitter handle, Trod claimed that he is unaware of any income linked with Dagrin’s songs.

He urged whoever has been receiving royalties from the late rapper’s song to come out.

He tweeted: “I dunno shit about Grins Royalties. The person who has been getting paid for 13 years should come out. DMCE whatever.”

Naija News recalls that Dagrin died on the 22nd of April 2010 after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident in Lagos.