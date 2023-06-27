Obaseki Commends Edo-born Stephen Aguele For Emerging Second Best In JAMB Examination

The governor of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended the second-best candidate in the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB)’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Stephen Aguele for his outstanding performance.

Aguele scored a total of 358 in the examination.

Reacting via a statement, the governor hailed the student brilliance and exceptional performance, noting that his feat demonstrates the indomitable Edo spirit.

Aguele completed his secondary education at the University Preparatory Secondary School, in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “I congratulate Stephen Aguele on his impressive performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination with a score of 358. The feat is remarkable and praiseworthy as it advertises the superior education obtainable in our dear state.

“Aguele has shown what is possible when one commits to their studies and works hard to attain excellence. I applaud his drive and commitment to his studies, which has paid off.

“The feat is reflective of the reforms that we have undertaken in Edo State in the last six years, which are aimed to entrench a robust foundation for excellence in education through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) 2.0.”

He noted that the state government’s reforms are paying off, as students in the state can now compete favourably with their peers within Nigeria and across the world.

“We are proud of Aguele’s sterling record as he has become an ambassador of the reforms in the state’s education sector. I urge youths in Edo State to emulate his feat, even as I wish him more resounding success in his future endeavours,” the governor added.