Nicolas Jackson Completes Medical At Chelsea

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical at Chelsea as he gets set to seal his move to the Premier League club from Villarreal.

Nicolas Jackson’s contract with Villarreal has a €35 million release clause which Chelsea have reportedly agreed to pay. However, the terms of an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge are still being worked out.

In January, the 22-year-old Senegalese striker almost joined Bournemouth for a transfer fee worth £22.5 million but he failed his medical due to a hamstring Injury.

After recently acquiring Christopher Nkunku from German club RB Leipzig, Chelsea have identified Jackson as one of their key targets this summer to bolster their front line.

With 13 goals and 5 assists, Jackson was Villarreal’s leading scorer in all competitions the previous season. His move to Stamford Bridge is expected to get a formal announcement in the coming days.

On the other hand, AC Milan are interested in Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek. According to reports, the Italian Serie A side are willing to offer Chelsea €20 million for Loftus-Cheek this summer and the midfielder is willing to make the move.

Loftus-Cheek would join his former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro if the purported deal scales through this summer.