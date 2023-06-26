Singer Couple, Tunde Obe, Wunmi Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary In Style

Nigeria’s finest music couple Tunde and Wunmi Obe popularly known by their stage name T.W.O are celebrating 25 years of marriage.

The father of three, took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to shower his wife with love, saying ‘‘When we got married on the 26th of June 1998, you looked into my eyes lovingly & said, “Emi ni ma lo e gbo”.

“Well, here we are.. Mo ti gbo, oh!.. Please continue to manage me like that.. I love you to the moon &back sweetheart.#Happy25thWeddingAnniversary #TWOplus.”

Tunde Obe had announced earlier in the year that 2023 will make it 35 years of friendship and 25 years of marriage.

He said that people always ask “How did you do it”?

According to the father of three, no relationship is perfect and the secret to a long-lasting marriage is based on the decision of the husband and wife who had agreed to stay together amidst circumstances.

“I think the easiest way to answer this question is that people stay together because they WANT TO! If you really want to separate from someone, you will find a reason to.. No relationship is perfect#TWO.”

The couple shared beautiful pictures celebrating their love.