PDP React As Gov Alia Bans Open Grazing In Benue

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the decision of Governor Hyacinth Alia to ban open grazing in the state.

Naija News recalls that the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law was introduced and assented to by the immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, in 2017.

The law aimed at containing the influx and illegal activities of herdsmen in Benue State. It was enacted following a series of attacks and killings of farmers and innocent citizens allegedly by the Fulani herdsmen.

During his electioneering activities for the 2023 general elections, Alia said the law assented to by Ortom would be reviewed when he assumes office, creating fear that his administration may jettison the act.

However, Governor Alia’s administration has adopted the law to tackle the security crisis bedevilling the state.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Saturday, June 24, PDP through its Publicity Secretary in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, commended the incumbent governor for taking a final stand on the matter of ban on open grazing of livestock in Benue State.

The party urged the governor to create an enabling environment for the herdsmen who are willing to embrace ranching to do so, saying those who are unwilling should be chased out of the state.

“We welcome the governor’s stand and urge him to back his words regarding his new stand with action by getting those herdsmen willing to embrace ranching to take to the practice immediately while those unwilling to do so should leave the state,” PDP said.