Talented Orange Hawker Who Went Viral Graduates From High School (Photos)

Talented orange street hawker, Ayomide, who won the hearts of many Nigerians with his golden voice after singing, has graduated from high school.

Recall that Ayomide was enrolled into Avi Cenna International school, courtesy Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi.

Ayomide was first noticed in 2019 singing while selling oranges and groundnuts. The talented singer who seems to be a fan of famous gospel singer, Tope Alabi, sang in both Yoruba and English, wowing a lot of Nigerians across the country.

In the recent update, the revered mother via her Instagram shared photos of Ayo’s graduation ceremony with the caption,

“Ayomide graduates from Avi Cenna International School. Congratulations and Thank you, Jesus.”

See photos from the graduation below;

The photos have attracted a lot of reactions with Nigerians extending gratitude to the clergywoman for transforming the boy’s life.





