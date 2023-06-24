“I’m Now Perfectly Okay” – Victony Speaks On Fatal Accident That Placed Him In A Wheel Chair

Sensational Nigerian singer, Anthony Victor popularly known as Victony has revealed that he had his last surgery in January this year.

Naija News recalls that the singer, in 2021 was involved in a fatal accident that left one dead and three injured. The accident put him in a wheelchair for about a year.

Speaking on the dire incident in a recent interview with Tacha on Cool FM in Lagos, the singer who is now back on his feet, said he is perfectly okay after his last surgery.

The singer said, “I recently just had my last surgery. I did that in January. And thanks be to God, everything has been good since then.”

Speaking further, the ‘Soweto’ crooner stated that his love for music began when he was a baby.

The host, Tacha, asked: “What made you want to do music?”

Responding, the singer said: “I guess, it has been natural. Ever since I was a kid, my mum would tell me what used to make me stop crying is she would play me Blackstreet Boyz.

“I can’t even tell you a timestamp when I started [music] or when that inspiration clicked. I just always loved music.”

The singer said he intends to incorporate old-school music and fashion into modern afrobeats.