Singer, Victony Narrates Near-Death Experience

Nigerian singer, Anthony Victor, popularly known as Victony, has recounted a near-death experience that kept him in a wheelchair for about a year.

Naija News reports that the ‘Soweto’ crooner during an interview with Tea with Tay audiovisual podcast, disclosed that he was in a coma for three to four days after the tragic accident in 2021.

Recall in 2021, Victony narrowly escaped death in a ghastly car accident that left one dead and three injured.

Recounting the tragic experience, the singer said all he could remember was leaving the club, only to wake up in the hospital with his father beside him.

According to him, he was told that another car hit their vehicle from the back which led to the death of the person beside him, and his legs were broken.

He said, “Just leaving the club, on our way back, I slept off. I was tired. That was like my first time outside up to that time. So, I slept off.

“When I woke up, I was in the hospital with my dad. I was like ‘what’s happening?’. Because my parents didn’t know I was in Lagos. So, I was like ‘why is my dad here?’ And he told me I was out for like 3 or 4 days.

“I heard that the impact was from the back like another car hit us. The driver and the other guy at the front they were totally fine.

“We were two at the back, two at the front. So, the one beside me [at the back] he died while I broke my legs”.