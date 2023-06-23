Nigerians React As Mike Adenuga’s Son Smokes Cigar On 39th Birthday

The son of the billionaire Mike Adenuga, Paddy Adenuga on Friday caused a stir after sharing a video of himself smoking cigar in celebration of his 39th birthday.

Paddy in the video shared on his Twitter handle was seen smoking his cigar, looking at the camera after which he waved without saying a word.

He wrote in the caption that although sometimes he is unhappy with life, he knows he is blessed.

Paddy added that he has to make this last birthday count before he turns 40.

“June 21, 2023 – I turned 39! Another yr around the sun. A great birthday! It feels great to be loved.

“I thank God for all he has done for me. Even when I’m not happy with life, I know I’m blessed. One year before 40! Gotta make this one count!” he wrote.

The video attracted reactions from users who called out the billionaire son for smoking on his special day.

See video and reactions below;

One Twitter user @alpha_hotkickz praised Paddy, saying he is never seen in a rowdy nor noisy environment. He replied, “Thank you. My mother raised me right.”

Another user Ifeanyichukwu wrote: ‘Very wrong ideal of marking Birthday with smoking cigar: a wrong orientation to youths, a wrong focus or understanding of what ‘real good success ‘ is.’

Jacqueline Onuorah wrote: ‘Happy Birthday, Paddy. A Cancer in his element’

Ofidoma wrote: ‘E get way you go hold money ehn, you’ll feel way older than your peers. It’s happening to uncle Paddy.’

papps wrote: “Even when I am not happy with life” May God come through for you.’

AYINNU wrote: ‘Omo! Smoking is bad for your health.’

Paddy’s father, Adenuga, who is the chairman of Globacom, clocked 70 on April 29. Congratulatory messages did not stop pouring in a week after his birthday.