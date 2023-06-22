Report Ranks Lagos As The Fourth Worst City To Live

The commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos State has been ranked as the fourth worst city to live in globally.

Naija News gathered that the ranking was contained in Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2023 Global Liveability report.

According to the report, Lagos was ranked above Algiers, the capital of Algeria; Tripoli, Libya’s capital; and Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria, which came first, second, and third respectively.

The report revealed that in 2022, Lagos was the second worst liveable city after holding the position for two consecutive years and was only behind Damascus which has been held down on the list by social unrest, terrorism, and conflict.

However, it has climbed up the ranks due to improvements in healthcare and education, however, corruption according to the report remained a problem.

Using 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure, the report surveyed 173 cities of the world.

The report further said “Even at the bottom of our rankings, cities such as Lagos (Nigeria) and Algiers (Algeria) have gained ground, with some improvements in their healthcare and education systems. Both are in countries that are energy exporters and have to some extent benefited from higher global oil and gas prices.

“Although corruption continues to be an issue, some additional public funding has been made available for infrastructure and public services, which have also benefited from the decline in covid cases.”

It also noted that Vienna, the Austrian capital, and Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, retained their positions as the first and second most liveable cities in the world owing to their “unsurpassed combination of stability, good infrastructure, strong education, and healthcare services, and plenty of culture and entertainment.”

Melbourne and Sydney, cities in Australia, and Vancouver in Canada came in at third, fourth, and fifth places respectively on top of the ranks.