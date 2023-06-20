National Women’s Center Named After Maryam Babangida

The Federal Government has decided to honor the late Mrs. Maryam Babangida by renaming the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in her memory.

This tribute recognizes Mrs. Babangida’s impactful projects for women, particularly those in rural areas, as announced by Mrs. Monilola Udoh, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Udoh revealed that the Senate approved the bill for the name change on March 29, 2023, followed by the House of Representatives on April 5, 2023.

The name change is part of an amendment to the National Centre for Women Development Act to improve the center’s functions.

She stated, “The government under the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari approved the bill by assenting to it in May 2023.”

Udoh urged partners, the general public, and media personnel to publicize the name change widely, reaching every corner of Nigeria and beyond.

The Director-General of the center, Asabe Vilita-Bashir recognized the late first lady’s significant contributions, particularly her “Better Life for Rural Women” project, which benefitted women nationwide.

Asabe said, “Maryam Babangida is someone that Nigerian women will not forget her and we are doing this to encourage other women leaders to emulate her virtues, commitment and support to women.

“This will serve as an inspiration to all women in leadership positions to do more for Nigerian women and will be recorded by history.”

The Chairperson of the Implementing Committee for Infrastructure and Renaming of the center, Moji Makanjuola stressed the significance of the renaming for women.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing history to inform present actions and ensure a sense of identity among the people.

Makanjuola said, “Renaming of the centre is significant for women. There is something that should remind us about yesterday to enable us to do our today better.

“We need to start putting history into perspective, if we don’t do that, we will lose sight of who we are as a people, country, nation and tribe.

“What has been achieved here is that collectively, Nigerian women spoke with one voice that we want a change that will give us a focus on what we are doing as women in development.

“I pray that the centre expands beyond where we are today and it will be a citadel of hope for the Nigerian women and indeed black women around the world.”

Hajiya Aliyu, who benefitted from the late Maryam Babangida’s “Better Life for Rural Women” program, agreed that the renaming of the center was a fitting recognition of its impact on the lives of Nigerian women.

She stated, “This will remind people and other first ladies that are coming to do better than her and not to come and go after several years without doing anything for the Nigerian women.

“Also, I wish every subjection to states, some should be given to the first lady from the states and local governments must have their share to take care of the rural women.”