Your Call For INEC Chairman’s Removal Unfortunate – Northern Group Fires Agbakoba

The Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) has slammed the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), over his call for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Recall that Agbakoba had called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove the INEC Chairman, saying that the failure to remove Yakubu will impede his reform task.

The senior lawyer also hailed the president for suspending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Speaking with reporters over the weekend, NEN Chairman, Sulaiman Abbah, described Agbakoba’s call for the sack of the Chairman of INEC as unfortunate and baseless.

The NEN chairman said it is ridiculous, unfortunate, and embarrassing that Agbakoba will not be fair to Yakubu to see the 2023 elections were free, fair, transparent, and credible.

Abah noted that Agbakoba’s call for Yakubu’s sack might be a result of the defeat suffered by his preferred party, the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 elections.

He said, “How can anybody in his right senses, fail to see credibility and fairness in an election in which Bola Tinubu for instance, lost his major enclave of Lagos or where Buhari, a sitting president at that time lost his two main catchment states of Katsina and Kaduna to opposition parties.

“It is ridiculous, unfortunate, and embarrassing that Agbakoba and his ilk would not be fair as to see the simple fairness in an election that saw for instance, the ruling APC lost the governorship offices of Kano and Zamfara States to the opposition.

“We join the vast majority of responsible Nigerians and the civilized global community in acknowledging that the elections conducted by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, remain the most fair, free, and credible in the recent history of Nigeria’s political development.”