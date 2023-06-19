Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji Reacts To Anaba’s Emergence As President Of NGE

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has reacted to the emergence of the Editor (Daily) of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, as the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Naija News reports that Anaba and other executive members of NGE were elected during the Guild’s National Biennial Convention in Imo State.

Anaba polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes, and he and other executives would steer the ship of the NGE for the next two years.

In a congratulatory message, the governor said his position as the new President of NGE would further give him the opportunity to build on the achievements of his predecessors who worked hard to take the Guild to great heights.

Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode also congratulated the Guild for a rancour-free election.

Oyebanji, while describing Anaba as a thoroughbred professional with extensive experience and contact, urged him to deploy his wealth of experience in strengthening the Guild and taking it to greater heights.

The governor in the statement as well congratulated other executives who emerged at the convention. He told them that their election into the place of leadership for the Guild was to make history for themselves as well as contribute to the growth of the media industry in the country.

As one of the pillars of democracy as stated by Oyebanji in the statement, the new leadership of NGE were charged to collaborate with other media bodies in Nigeria to ensure adherence to the code of ethics of the media profession.

Oyebanji further enjoined the new NGE boss and his team to use the Guild to continue to serve as a rallying point for editorial leaders in the media profession to chart a stronger path to the growth of the industry especially in the area of better welfare for journalists, training and survival of media organisations in the country.