Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 18th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 18th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The National Emergency Management Agency is planning to write state governors to remind them of the likelihood of serious flooding this year so that they can speed up the provision of mitigating factors. Already, some of the affected states have taken some measures to ensure no loss of lives and minimal damage to property

The Guardian: Stakeholders in the private sector and economic analysts have said that the Federal Government must design far-reaching palliative measures that would capture not just civil servants, but Nigerians from all walks of life, in its attempt to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. They stressed that this was imperative because public sector workers constitute an infinitesimal percentage of the country’s estimated 200 million population.

Vanguard: After the inauguration of the National Assembly last Tuesday, Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the composition of the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu to accelerate the process of governance. But the intriguing aspect of the episode is that some of those rumoured to be on Tinubu’s ministerial list were last week appointed by the President as his Special Advisers.

ThisDay: Following the dwindling number of Supreme Court justices, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has started the process of appointing eight new ones to fill the apex court’s severely depleted bench, THISDAY has learnt. In line with this development, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), in an email he addressed to lawyers on Friday, urged interested and suitably qualified lawyers from the regions with openings on the Supreme Court bench to submit their expression of interest to the NBA secretariat in Abuja on or before 21 June.

Daily Trust: Civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have lamented the slow pace of activities and other schedules in the discharge of their responsibilities due to the non-availability of fund following the freezing order on their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Senior government and low cadre officers told Daily Trust on Sunday that the non-availability of funds was hampering the operation and expectation of the workers.

