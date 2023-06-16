Tussle For Ministerial Appointments Heightens As Omo-Agege, Keyamo, Oyetola, Others Name Come Up

Following the appointment of eight special advisers by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, the jostle for ministerial has reportedly intensified.

It was gathered that state chapters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) await the directives of the President to present their ministerial nominees to the party headquarters.

However, Naija News understands that while party chieftains maintain that is the right way for the president to go, other party chieftains assert that Tinubu might have difficulties picking his ministers with the party losing governorship and senatorial elections in states such as Zamfara, Plateau, Delta and Kano because, according to them, he needs to take care of those who lost in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the President had given assurance to those who lost in the elections and those not endorsed by the APC that they won’t be left out because the ‘elephant is big enough for all’.

Tinubu at his meeting with Senators on June 7 was quoted to have said ‘’The elephant is big enough for all members, and indeed Nigerians, to have a share of the renewed hope in due course.”

However, this platform gathered that in spite of the President’s assurance, bigwigs in the party have continued to lobby for appointments.

According to The Punch, in Delta State, the ex-Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, was considered before the defeat of the party’s governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who also stands a chance now.

A party source in Delta State told The Punch that the party was ready with its nomination.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said “The name of such a person cannot be open to the public now, though, you know that the former minister, Festus Keymo worked very well for Bola Tinubu.

“So, as a party faithful in the state, no other name will be sent other than Keyamo’s name because he worked hard for the President and he deserves the ministerial position.’’

But another source said Omo-Agege might be nominated.

It was learnt that prominent Delta APC leaders who attended the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly had held a meeting in Abuja after the event.

Another source privy to the meeting said “The party chieftains stayed back for meetings which were not unconnected with charting the way forward for the Delta APC, including fine-tuning the ministerial nominees, despite the party’s not winning the recent governorship election.”

Similarly, in Osun State, speculations are that the former governor who lost his re-election bid, Gboyega Oyetola might be considered for a ministerial appointment.

While the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Mr Kola Olabisi, Told The Punch that the position of the party on the nominees for federal appointments would be made known at the appropriate time, “That is being handled already by the concerned organ of the party and our position will be made public at the appropriate time,” a party source in the state claimed that, “Ex-governor Oyetola is being considered for the post of a minister from the Osun APC. Initially, before the Supreme Court ruled on the state governorship matter, ex-Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, was the nominee being considered.’’

Also, in Ondo State, it was gathered that party members were already in Abuja lobbying for appointments, as the state party Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin, assured that the party would reward all those who worked for the party during the elections.

He noted that “Appointment or no appointment, all I will say is that the party would reward everyone that worked for the victory of the party during the election,”

It was learnt that those who were jostling for ministerial appointments included the APC National Vice-Chairman, Isaac Kekemeke; an industrialist, Alex Ajipe and a former Minister of Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye.

A chieftain in the state chapter of the party, said, “You know the President has promised that the party would do everything concerning the appointments in his cabinet but we are not sure if our party has started the compilation of the list.”

In Sokoto State, party sources suggest that the immediate past Senate Majority leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir might be ministerial position.

A party source in the state said Gobir having lost his governorship ambition, through the primaries, never left the party, unlike others.

The source said “Senator Gobir is being considered as the ministerial nominee from the state. Despite losing the governorship primary in the state, he never lobbied to go back to the Senate and he still remains a complete party man by contributing in no small way to the success of the party in the state.”

In Zamfara State the immediate past governor, Bello Matawalle and Senator Kabir Marafa were among being considered by the party in the state for ministerial appointments, while in Ekiti State Senator Dayo Adeyeye, and former Governor Kayode Fayemi, are being considered.