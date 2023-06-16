My Father Is Incredibly Underappreciated – Femi Kuti’s Son Laments

The son of Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, Made on Friday, June, 16 2023, stated that his father, was “incredibly underappreciated” in the music industry.

Made noted this in celebration of his father’s 61st birthday via his official Instagram page.

The 27-year-old shared photos of himself and his father on stage with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the 7 TIME Grammy Nominee, World Record holder of the LONGEST note on the Saxophone, touring musician for over 40 YEARS, 10 albums to his craft that STILL performs for FREE for his fans that can’t afford his shows.

“You are incredibly underappreciated but the people that KNOW absolutely love you! Thank you for all that you do! @femiakuti.”

Media personality, Yeni Kuti in celebration of her younger brother’s birthday, shared photos via Instagram chronicling his childhood, youthfulness, and fatherhood down to the present day.

She said, “Happy birthday @femiakuti as you turn 61. Can you believe it? You baby of the other day, you don turn 61? Wow!!!! I thank The Creator for our lives. For giving us life and pray for many many more years to come. Happy birthday my darling brother.”

In another post, the 62-year-old wished Femi more years in good health, continued success, joy and happiness.