Baby Abandoned Under Parked Bus Rescued In Lagos

Security operatives of the Lagos State command have rescued an abandoned baby found under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12 area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter handle on Thursday morning, a resident was headed to work at about 4:30am on Wednesday, when they heard the cry of the baby.

Police officers from Ketu Division were alerted and they have taken the baby girl into safe custody.

Hundeyin further noted that investigations is currently ongoing.

Police Arrest 12 Illegal Immigrants From Mali

Meanwhile, Kano State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of at least twelve illegal immigrants from Mali, and Niger Republic, during recent operations.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, said the suspects were apprehended while officers were combing the state of all forms of criminal elements.

According to Usaini-Gumel, 33 other suspected criminals were arrested in the recent raids.

”The illegal immigrants, which consist of seven Malians and five Nigerien Nationals deportees from Saudi Arabia, were discovered while being camped in a house located in Hotoro Yandodo Quarters, Kano.

“The immigrants have wounds after altering their fingerprints with razor cuts to evade detection by Saudi Arabian Authorities.

“The 33 other suspects were arrested for various offences which include armed robbery, theft, kidnapping and possession of illicit weapons among others,” the commissioner noted.