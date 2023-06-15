Last Video Of Late Actor, Don Brymo Dancing Hours Before Sudden Death Emerges

A video showing the late Anambra State-born actor, Don Brymo Uchechi, who died at the age of 56, dancing with his colleague, Harry Banyanwu 48 hours before his sudden death on Wednesday night has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that veteran actor had died in his sleep on Wednesday night, according to his colleague and friend Mayor Ofoegbu.

This comes hours after the thespian collapsed on Wednesday on a movie set and was rushed to the hospital where he was later revived.

In a video posted on Harry Banyanwu’s Instagram page on Monday, Brymo was captured dancing and singing happily alongside his friend and colleague, Harry.

Watch the video below;

The deceased hails from Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka LGA of Anambra state, and is survived by a wife and children.

The movie star is one of the most sought after Nigerian actor and has proven his versatility at interpreting different roles in films.

Don Brymo started acting back in secondary school days where he was involved in stage plays and dramas.

The deceased joined the Nollywood industry in 2000 and has since starred in over 80 Nollywood movies such as; My Beloved Daughter, Snake battle, Land of Fire, No Mercy, My God Never Sleeps and many others.

He has also worked with top actors in the industry which include the likes of Ken Erics, Yul Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ebele Okaro, Regina Daniels, Mike Ezeruonye and many others.