Nigerian Sprinters Udodi Onwuzurike And Godson Brume Shine In NCAA

Two Nigerian sprinters, Udodi Onwuzurike and Godson Brume, shattered previous records at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships (NCAA) in Austin, Texas, USA, over the weekend.

At the last World Athletics Under-20 Championships, Stanford University student Onwuzurike, 20, broke the school’s losing streak by winning the 200-meter men’s final with a time of 19.84 seconds.

In the 2023 NCAA, the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist defeated the second runner-up, Courtney Lindsey of Texas Tech who finished with a time of 19.87 seconds to grab the silver medal.

With a new Personal Best time of 19.76 seconds, Udodi Onwuzurike finished the 200-meter semifinals third fastest in collegiate history, barely ahead of Walter Dix (19.69 seconds) and Divine Oduduru (19.73 seconds). In the process, he also broke his school’s previous record.

The NCAA champion broke the 10-second barrier in the 100-meter final, clocking a time of 9.98 seconds.

In addition, Brume from Louisiana State University became the third-fastest Nigerian in NCAA history after finishing second in the men’s 100-meter final with a timing of 9.90 seconds.

Udodi Onwuzurike is a 20-year-old Nigerian sprinter who came to the limelight after winning the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. He also won Bronze for Nigeria in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

While Godson Brume is a 20-year-old Nigerian sprinter who finished 8th in the 2021 Under-20 World Championships and he is currently the NCAA champion.