Mercy Johnson Opens Up On Relationship With Yvonne Nelson

Talented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has opened up on her close relationship with Ghanaian movie star, Yvonne Nelson.

Naija News reports that thespian in a video shared on Yvonne’s Instagram page described the Ghanian actress as her sister and not a friend or colleague.

According to Mercy, their friendship started far back in the year 2008, three years before her marriage and it gradually metamorphosed into a sister relationship.

The movie star further disclosed that Yvonne was her chief bridesmaid during her wedding to Prince Okojie, in 2011, stressing that she was very cooperative and supportive at the time she needed her friends and team.

She also described Yvonne as a cool-headed nice girl, who also prefers to mind her business.

In her words: “Yvonne is not my colleague, she is my sister. Yvonne and I met about 15 years ago, she was chief bridesmaid, and we knew each other prior to the time I got married.

“Yvonne is my sister because at the point when I needed my friends and my team, she was there excitedly and very cooperative.

“She is a very cool-headed person and a nice girl. She likes to stay in her own lane and mind her business and trust me when she got you, she got you. She got me 12 years ago and for life”