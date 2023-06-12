How I Made My Wife Help My Friends As Appeal Court President – Ex-Senator Confesses

A former senator representing Bauchi North and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Bulkachuwa, has disclosed how he used his wife, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa’s position as former president of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to influence court cases in favor of his friend and colleagues.

Naija News recalls that Zainab stepped down as a presiding judge of the 2019 presidential election petition tribunal after the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, wrote a petition saying that she was the wife of the prominent APC member, therefore she was unfit to preside over the affairs of the elections tribunal.

However, while speaking at the 9th Senate Valedictory session where Senators had the opportunity to speak their minds on their stay in the Upper Legislative Chamber, Bulkachuwa, in a video currently trending on social media, confessed to using his wife’s position to influence court cases in favor of his friends and colleagues.

Murray-Bruce Hails Tinubu

Meanwhile, senator Ben Murray-Bruce, recently hailed President Bola Tinubu over key decisions made in the two weeks in office.

The media entrepreneur said the President is making “the right calls”, adding that he turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Murray-Bruce said Nigerians should watch out for Tinubu’s administration in the coming days.

He wrote; “President Bola Tinubu is making the right calls. He turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa. Watch out.”