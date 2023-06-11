I Will Not Be A Rubber Stamp Speaker – Jaji Insists On 10th Reps Speakership Position

The aspirant for the speakership position of the 10th House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, has clarified that he has not backed out of the race as claimed in some quarters, adding that the house under his leadership will not be a “rubber stamp”.

Naija News learnt that the lawmaker stated this during a meeting with his colleagues during the weekend in Abuja.

According to The PUNCH, Jaji noted that he would ensure the legislative and executive arms of government work closely in unity for the country’s benefit.

The lawmaker also reportedly informed members-elect of the House of Representatives of his desire to run an all-inclusive parliament if he is given the chance to lead the 360-member lower chamber.

“I am seeking the office because I want the 10th Assembly to be independent. I named my campaign a unity project because it’s for the unity of purpose and it is an independent campaign without the influence of anybody.

“It is a pity that some people are seeking the office on the influence of somebody. This is a sad reality to allow external influence to determine our leader

“The National Assembly must not be a rubberstamp in order to work for the unity of the country. My leadership will not antagonise the executive but will work hand in hand with them to bring peace to the country,” Jaji reportedly said at the meeting held on Friday.

According to the speakership aspirant, all the members are competent and capable of being in the National Assembly, hence they must be allowed to choose their leaders.

Jaji added: “Let us work together and have a leader that we will sit together with and share the dividends together and not somebody who will be given the list of who and who should get or talk at plenary. My project is the only campaign that nobody can claim he has given kobo to in order to secure any benefits.”

Naija News learnt that the meeting where Jaji stated this was attended by not less than 150 members of the House of Rep-elect.