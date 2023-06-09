Tinubu: After Suspension, DSS Reportedly Arrest CBN’s Emefiele

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has allegedly been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to PMnews, Emefiele’s reported arrest is coming moments after President, Bola Tinubu suspended him as CBN Governor.

Tinubu in his directive on Friday night said Emefiele’s suspension was with immediate effect.

The President stated this in a statement released through the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Emefiele was suspended by the President as part of the plan for reforms in the financial sector of the economy and to give room to investigate him.

He directed Emefiele to hand over the affairs of CBN to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) pending the investigation.